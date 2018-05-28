TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Monday, May 28, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018
185 FPUS54 KBRO 280857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
TXZ253-290300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ255-290300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ257-290300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ252-290300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ254-290300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ256-290300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ248-290300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ249-290300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ250-290300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ353-290300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ251-290300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ351-290300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
