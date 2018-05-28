TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 101.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 106.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to

112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

