TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:03 pm, Friday, May 25, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018
_____
259 FPUS54 KBRO 252056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
TXZ253-261500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ255-261500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-261500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-261500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ254-261500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening
and early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph
late in the morning shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-261500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
near 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-261500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the night.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ249-261500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-261500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-261500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening
and early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-261500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-261500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in
the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
