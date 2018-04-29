TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

316 FPUS54 KBRO 290856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

TXZ253-300300-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-300300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-300300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-300300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ254-300300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ256-300300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-300300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-300300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

$$

TXZ250-300300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ251-300300-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

