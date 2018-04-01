TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:01 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to southeast 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to southeast 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 15 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
