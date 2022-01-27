TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 _____ 705 FPUS54 KEWX 270752 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 TXZ192-272100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ205-272100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ183-272100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ220-272100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ187-272100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ193-272100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ190-272100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-272100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ208-272100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ206-272100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-272100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-272100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ184-272100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ209-272100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-272100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ188-272100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ223-272100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ207-272100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-272100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ222-272100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ189-272100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ186-272100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-272100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ225-272100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ194-272100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-272100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ217-272100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ204-272100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ185-272100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ203-272100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-272100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ221-272100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ218-272100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 152 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather