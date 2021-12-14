TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

_____

760 FPUS54 KEWX 140658

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

TXZ192-142000-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ205-142000-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-142000-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-142000-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-142000-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-142000-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-142000-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ172-142000-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-142000-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as

cool. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-142000-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy . Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs around

60. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-142000-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-142000-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-142000-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-142000-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-142000-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-142000-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-142000-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-142000-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-142000-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-142000-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-142000-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ186-142000-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ202-142000-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-142000-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with

highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-142000-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-142000-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ217-142000-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-142000-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-142000-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-142000-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-142000-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-142000-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-142000-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

1258 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather