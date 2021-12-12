TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

_____

024 FPUS54 KEWX 120943

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

TXZ192-122245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around

50 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ205-122245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. More humid. Near steady temperature

around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ183-122245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-122245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. More humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ187-122245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ193-122245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ190-122245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ172-122245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-122245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ206-122245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-122245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-122245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-122245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ209-122245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-122245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ188-122245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ223-122245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ207-122245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady

temperature around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ191-122245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ222-122245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ189-122245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ186-122245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ202-122245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ225-122245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool and humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-122245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ171-122245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ217-122245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-122245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ185-122245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ203-122245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ173-122245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ221-122245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. More humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ218-122245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

343 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

