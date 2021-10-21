TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

591 FPUS54 KEWX 210712

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

TXZ192-212015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ205-212015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-212015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-212015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-212015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-212015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph before midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ190-212015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-212015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-212015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ206-212015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-212015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ228-212015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-212015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-212015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ219-212015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ188-212015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-212015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ207-212015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-212015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ222-212015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ189-212015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-212015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-212015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-212015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ194-212015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ171-212015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-212015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-212015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-212015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-212015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-212015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ221-212015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-212015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

212 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

