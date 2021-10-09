TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

167 FPUS54 KEWX 090750

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

TXZ192-092100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-092100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ183-092100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-092100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ187-092100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ193-092100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-092100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-092100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-092100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-092100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-092100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ228-092100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ184-092100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-092100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ219-092100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ188-092100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-092100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-092100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ191-092100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-092100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ189-092100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ186-092100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ202-092100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ225-092100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ194-092100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ171-092100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ217-092100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ204-092100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ185-092100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ203-092100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ173-092100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ221-092100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ218-092100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

