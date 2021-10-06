TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs around

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

320 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

