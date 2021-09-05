TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

318 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

