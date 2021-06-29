TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021 _____ 708 FPUS54 KEWX 290818 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 TXZ192-292130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ205-292130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ183-292130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-292130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ187-292130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ193-292130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ190-292130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ172-292130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-292130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ206-292130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ224-292130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ228-292130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ184-292130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ209-292130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ219-292130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ188-292130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ223-292130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ207-292130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ191-292130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ222-292130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ189-292130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ186-292130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ202-292130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ225-292130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ194-292130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ171-292130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-292130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ204-292130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ185-292130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ203-292130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ173-292130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ221-292130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ218-292130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 318 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$