TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021 _____ 995 FPUS54 KEWX 260813 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 TXZ192-262115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ205-262115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ183-262115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ220-262115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ187-262115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ193-262115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-262115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-262115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-262115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ206-262115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-262115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ228-262115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ184-262115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ209-262115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ219-262115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ188-262115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ223-262115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-262115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-262115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-262115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ189-262115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ186-262115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ202-262115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ225-262115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ194-262115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ171-262115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-262115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ204-262115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ185-262115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ203-262115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ173-262115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ221-262115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ218-262115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 313 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. 