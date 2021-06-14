TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021

_____

731 FPUS54 KEWX 140730

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

TXZ192-142030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ205-142030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ183-142030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-142030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ187-142030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ193-142030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ190-142030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-142030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ208-142030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ206-142030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ224-142030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ228-142030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Hot. Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-142030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-142030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ219-142030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-142030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-142030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ207-142030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ191-142030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ222-142030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ189-142030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-142030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-142030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-142030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-142030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ171-142030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ217-142030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-142030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-142030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-142030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-142030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ221-142030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ218-142030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

230 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather