TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

_____

193 FPUS54 KEWX 310840

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

TXZ192-312145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ205-312145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ183-312145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ220-312145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ187-312145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ193-312145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ190-312145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ172-312145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ208-312145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ206-312145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ224-312145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ228-312145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ184-312145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ209-312145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ219-312145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ188-312145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ223-312145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ207-312145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ191-312145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ222-312145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ189-312145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ186-312145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ202-312145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ225-312145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ194-312145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ171-312145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ217-312145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ204-312145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ185-312145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ203-312145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ173-312145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ221-312145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ218-312145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

340 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

