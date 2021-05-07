TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021 _____ 120 FPUS54 KEWX 070734 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 TXZ192-072045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ205-072045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ183-072045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ220-072045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ187-072045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ193-072045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ190-072045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-072045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ208-072045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ206-072045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ224-072045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ228-072045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-072045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ209-072045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ219-072045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-072045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-072045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ207-072045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ191-072045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ222-072045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-072045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-072045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ202-072045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ225-072045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ194-072045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ171-072045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-072045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ204-072045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ185-072045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ203-072045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ173-072045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ221-072045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ218-072045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 234 AM CDT Fri May 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. 