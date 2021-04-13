TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021 _____ 438 FPUS54 KEWX 130712 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 TXZ192-132015- Travis- Including the city of Austin 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ205-132015- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-132015- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ220-132015- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ187-132015- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ193-132015- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ190-132015- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ172-132015- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ208-132015- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ206-132015- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ224-132015- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ228-132015- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ184-132015- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ209-132015- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ219-132015- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ188-132015- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-132015- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ207-132015- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ191-132015- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ222-132015- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ189-132015- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ186-132015- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ202-132015- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ225-132015- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ194-132015- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ171-132015- Llano- Including the city of Llano 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-132015- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ204-132015- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ185-132015- Real- Including the city of Leakey 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-132015- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ173-132015- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ221-132015- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ218-132015- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$