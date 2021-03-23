TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021 _____ 167 FPUS54 KEWX 230654 AAA ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 TXZ192-232000- Travis- Including the city of Austin 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ205-232000- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ183-232000- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ220-232000- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ187-232000- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ193-232000- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ190-232000- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ172-232000- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ208-232000- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ206-232000- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ224-232000- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ228-232000- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ184-232000- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ209-232000- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ219-232000- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ188-232000- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ223-232000- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ207-232000- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ191-232000- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ222-232000- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-232000- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ186-232000- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ202-232000- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ225-232000- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ194-232000- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ171-232000- Llano- Including the city of Llano 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ217-232000- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ204-232000- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ185-232000- Real- Including the city of Leakey 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ203-232000- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-232000- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ221-232000- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ218-232000- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 154 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather