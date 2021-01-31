TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021 _____ 619 FPUS54 KEWX 310914 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 TXZ192-312215- Travis- Including the city of Austin 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ205-312215- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ183-312215- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ220-312215- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ187-312215- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ193-312215- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ190-312215- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ172-312215- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ208-312215- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ206-312215- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ224-312215- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ228-312215- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ184-312215- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ209-312215- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-312215- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ188-312215- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ223-312215- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ207-312215- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-312215- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ222-312215- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ189-312215- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ186-312215- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-312215- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ225-312215- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ194-312215- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ171-312215- Llano- Including the city of Llano 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ217-312215- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ204-312215- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ185-312215- Real- Including the city of Leakey 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ203-312215- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ173-312215- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ221-312215- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ218-312215- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 314 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather