TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ 829 FPUS54 KEWX 250830 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 TXZ192-252130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ205-252130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ183-252130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ220-252130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ187-252130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ193-252130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ190-252130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ172-252130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ208-252130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ206-252130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ224-252130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ228-252130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ184-252130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ209-252130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ219-252130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ188-252130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ223-252130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ207-252130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ191-252130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ222-252130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ189-252130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ186-252130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ202-252130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ225-252130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ194-252130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ171-252130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-252130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ204-252130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ185-252130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ203-252130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ173-252130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ221-252130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ218-252130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 230 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$