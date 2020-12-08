TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

_____

147 FPUS54 KEWX 080837

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

TXZ192-082145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ205-082145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-082145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-082145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-082145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-082145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ190-082145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-082145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-082145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-082145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ224-082145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-082145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-082145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-082145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ219-082145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-082145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-082145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-082145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-082145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-082145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-082145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-082145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-082145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-082145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ194-082145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming west 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-082145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-082145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ204-082145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-082145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-082145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-082145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-082145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-082145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

237 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

