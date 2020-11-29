TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

153 FPUS54 KEWX 290834

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

TXZ192-292315-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ205-292315-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ183-292315-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ220-292315-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ187-292315-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-292315-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ190-292315-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ172-292315-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ208-292315-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ206-292315-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-292315-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ228-292315-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ184-292315-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny early in the morning then

becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ209-292315-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ219-292315-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ188-292315-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ223-292315-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ207-292315-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ191-292315-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ222-292315-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ189-292315-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ186-292315-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-292315-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ225-292315-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ194-292315-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ171-292315-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ217-292315-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, clear. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-292315-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-292315-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny early in the morning then

becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ203-292315-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ173-292315-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ221-292315-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-292315-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

234 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

