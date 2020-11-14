TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

316 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

