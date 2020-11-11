TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
821 FPUS54 KEWX 110814
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
TXZ192-112115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ205-112115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ183-112115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ220-112115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-112115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ193-112115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ190-112115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ172-112115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ208-112115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-112115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ224-112115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ228-112115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-112115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ209-112115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ219-112115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ188-112115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ223-112115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ207-112115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-112115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-112115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-112115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ186-112115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-112115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-112115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-112115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ171-112115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-112115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ204-112115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-112115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-112115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-112115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows around
50. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ221-112115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-112115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
214 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
