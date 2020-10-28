TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
_____
132 FPUS54 KEWX 280723
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
TXZ192-282030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ205-282030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ183-282030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ220-282030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-282030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-282030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ190-282030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ172-282030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers,
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ208-282030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-282030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-282030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ228-282030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-282030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ209-282030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ219-282030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-282030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and freezing rain in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-282030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-282030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-282030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-282030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ189-282030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-282030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ202-282030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-282030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers, thunderstorms and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ194-282030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers,
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ171-282030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ217-282030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-282030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-282030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-282030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-282030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ221-282030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ218-282030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
