TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
293 FPUS54 KEWX 140823
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
TXZ192-142130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-142130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ183-142130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ220-142130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ187-142130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ193-142130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-142130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-142130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ208-142130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-142130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ224-142130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ228-142130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ184-142130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ209-142130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ219-142130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ188-142130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-142130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-142130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-142130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-142130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-142130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-142130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ202-142130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ225-142130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ194-142130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ171-142130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ217-142130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ204-142130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ185-142130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ203-142130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ173-142130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ221-142130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ218-142130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
323 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
