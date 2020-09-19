TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020

802 FPUS54 KEWX 190859

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

TXZ192-192200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ205-192200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ183-192200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ220-192200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ187-192200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ193-192200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ190-192200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ172-192200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ208-192200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ206-192200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ224-192200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast

winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ228-192200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-192200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ209-192200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ219-192200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ188-192200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TXZ223-192200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-192200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ191-192200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ222-192200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ189-192200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ186-192200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ202-192200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ225-192200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ194-192200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ171-192200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ217-192200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-192200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ185-192200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ203-192200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ173-192200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ221-192200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ218-192200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

359 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

