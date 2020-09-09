TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

_____

998 FPUS54 KEWX 090743

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

TXZ192-092045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ205-092045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ183-092045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ220-092045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ187-092045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ193-092045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ190-092045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ172-092045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ208-092045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then thunderstorms likely and chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ206-092045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ224-092045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-092045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ184-092045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ209-092045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ219-092045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ188-092045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ223-092045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ207-092045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ191-092045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ222-092045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ189-092045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ186-092045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ202-092045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ225-092045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ194-092045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ171-092045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ217-092045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

early in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ204-092045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

243 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.