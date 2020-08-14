TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
_____
769 FPUS54 KEWX 140803
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
TXZ192-142115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ205-142115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-142115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ220-142115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-142115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ193-142115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ190-142115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ172-142115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-142115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-142115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-142115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ228-142115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-142115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-142115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to
106 early before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ219-142115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-142115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-142115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-142115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ191-142115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ222-142115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ189-142115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-142115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-142115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-142115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 early before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 107 early before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-142115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ171-142115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-142115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-142115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ185-142115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ203-142115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ173-142115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-142115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ218-142115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 AM CDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather