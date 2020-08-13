TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

_____

133 FPUS54 KEWX 130840

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

TXZ192-132145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101-106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-132145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-132145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-132145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. South winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-132145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-132145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ190-132145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-132145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-132145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-132145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-132145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-132145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-132145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-132145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-132145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-132145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-132145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-132145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-132145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-132145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-132145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-132145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-132145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-132145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-132145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-132145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-132145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-132145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-132145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-132145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-132145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-132145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-132145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

340 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100-105. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather