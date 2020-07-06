TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
625 FPUS54 KEWX 060702
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
TXZ192-062015-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to
106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ205-062015-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
$$
TXZ183-062015-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ220-062015-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ187-062015-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ193-062015-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to
106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ190-062015-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ172-062015-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ208-062015-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ206-062015-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ224-062015-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up
to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ228-062015-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 early before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 107 early before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
105-110.
$$
TXZ184-062015-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ209-062015-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ219-062015-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
105-110.
$$
TXZ188-062015-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ223-062015-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ207-062015-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ191-062015-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ222-062015-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 99. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ189-062015-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ186-062015-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ202-062015-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
100-105.
$$
TXZ225-062015-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up
to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ194-062015-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ171-062015-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ217-062015-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-062015-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
96-101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
$$
TXZ185-062015-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ203-062015-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96-101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
$$
TXZ173-062015-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ221-062015-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ218-062015-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
202 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 105.
$$
