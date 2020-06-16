TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020
045 FPUS54 KEWX 160805
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
TXZ192-162115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-162115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-162115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ220-162115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-162115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-162115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ190-162115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ172-162115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-162115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ206-162115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-162115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ228-162115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-162115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ209-162115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ219-162115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-162115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-162115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ207-162115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-162115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-162115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-162115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ186-162115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-162115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-162115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ194-162115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-162115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-162115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-162115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-162115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ203-162115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ173-162115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-162115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ218-162115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
305 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
