TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020
_____
424 FPUS54 KEWX 240800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
TXZ192-242100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ205-242100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ183-242100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-242100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-242100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ193-242100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ190-242100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ172-242100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ208-242100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ206-242100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ224-242100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-242100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-242100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-242100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ219-242100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-242100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ223-242100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-242100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ191-242100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ222-242100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ189-242100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ186-242100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ202-242100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-242100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ194-242100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ171-242100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ217-242100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ204-242100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-242100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-242100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ173-242100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northw