TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020
_____
342 FPUS54 KEWX 170730
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
TXZ192-172030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ205-172030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ183-172030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ220-172030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-172030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ193-172030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ190-172030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ172-172030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ208-172030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ206-172030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ224-172030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ228-172030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ184-172030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ209-172030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-172030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ188-172030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ223-172030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ207-172030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ191-172030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ222-172030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ189-172030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ186-172030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ202-172030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ225-172030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ194-172030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-172030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ217-172030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ204-172030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ185-172030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ203-172030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ173-172030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ218-221-172030-
Zavala-Wilson-
Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville
230 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
