TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

071 FPUS54 KEWX 050819

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

TXZ192-052130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-052130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-052130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-052130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-052130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-052130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-052130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-052130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-052130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-052130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-052130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-052130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-052130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-052130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-052130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-052130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ223-052130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-052130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-052130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-052130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-052130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ186-052130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ202-052130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-052130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-052130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-052130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-052130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-052130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-052130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-052130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-052130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-221-052130-

Zavala-Wilson-

Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville

319 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

