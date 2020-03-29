TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

_____

641 FPUS54 KEWX 290845

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

TXZ192-292145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ205-292145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ183-292145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-292145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ187-292145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ193-292145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-292145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-292145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-292145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-292145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ224-292145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ228-292145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ184-292145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-292145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ219-292145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ188-292145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-292145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-292145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ191-292145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ222-292145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ189-292145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-292145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-292145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-292145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ194-292145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-292145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-292145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-292145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ185-292145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ203-292145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ173-292145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-292145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ218-292145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

345 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather