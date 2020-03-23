TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020
888 FPUS54 KEWX 230835
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
TXZ192-232145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-232145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-232145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ220-232145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ187-232145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ193-232145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ190-232145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ172-232145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ208-232145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ206-232145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-232145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ228-232145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ184-232145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ209-232145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ219-232145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ188-232145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-232145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ207-232145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ191-232145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-232145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ189-232145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ186-232145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ202-232145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ225-232145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ194-232145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ171-232145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-232145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ204-232145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ185-232145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ203-232145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ173-232145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-232145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ218-232145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
335 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
