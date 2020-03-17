TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020
_____
582 FPUS54 KEWX 170805
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
TXZ192-172115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ205-172115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ183-172115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ220-172115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-172115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-172115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ190-172115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ172-172115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ208-172115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ206-172115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-172115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ228-172115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-172115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-172115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ219-172115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-172115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ223-172115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ207-172115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ191-172115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-172115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ189-172115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ186-172115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ202-172115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-172115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ194-172115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ171-172115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ217-172115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-172115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-172115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ203-172115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-172115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ221-172115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ218-172115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
305 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
