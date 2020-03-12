TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
_____
099 FPUS54 KEWX 120815
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
TXZ192-122115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-122115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ183-122115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-122115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ187-122115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-122115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ190-122115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-122115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-122115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ206-122115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-122115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ228-122115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ184-122115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ209-122115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ219-122115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-122115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-122115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ207-122115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-122115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ222-122115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-122115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ186-122115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ202-122115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ225-122115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-122115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ171-122115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ217-122115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ204-122115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ185-122115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ203-122115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ173-122115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ221-122115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-122115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather