TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

906 FPUS54 KEWX 070903

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

TXZ192-072215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-072215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ183-072215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ220-072215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ187-072215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-072215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ190-072215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-072215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-072215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ206-072215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-072215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

TXZ228-072215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ184-072215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ209-072215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ219-072215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-072215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-072215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ207-072215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-072215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-072215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-072215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-072215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ202-072215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ225-072215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ194-072215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-072215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-072215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ204-072215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-072215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ203-072215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ173-072215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-072215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-072215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

