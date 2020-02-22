TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020
_____
065 FPUS54 KEWX 220843
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
TXZ192-222145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-222145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-222145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-222145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ187-222145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-222145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-222145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-222145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ208-222145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-222145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-222145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-222145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-222145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-222145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-222145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-222145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-222145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-222145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-222145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-222145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ189-222145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-222145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-222145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-222145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-222145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-222145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ217-222145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ204-222145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-222145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-222145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-222145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-222145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-222145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
243 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 70.
$$
_____
