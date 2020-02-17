TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-172130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near
steady temperature around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-172130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs
around 50. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-172130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers
likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ187-172130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers before midnight, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-172130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-172130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-172130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ208-172130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-172130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-172130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers
likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-172130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-172130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-172130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-172130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-172130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-172130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-172130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-172130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-172130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers
likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ189-172130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs around
50. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-172130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-172130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-172130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers
likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-172130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-172130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-172130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-172130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-172130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-172130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-172130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-172130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers before midnight, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ218-172130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
225 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
