411 FPUS54 KEWX 230919
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
TXZ192-232230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ205-232230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-232230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-232230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ187-232230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-232230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ190-232230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ172-232230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ208-232230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ206-232230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ224-232230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ228-232230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ184-232230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ209-232230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ219-232230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ188-232230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ223-232230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ207-232230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ191-232230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ222-232230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ189-232230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ186-232230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ202-232230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-232230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming north 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ194-232230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ171-232230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ217-232230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-232230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-232230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-232230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ173-232230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ221-232230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ218-232230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
