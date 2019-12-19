TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
235 FPUS54 KEWX 190940
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
TXZ192-192245-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ205-192245-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ183-192245-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ220-192245-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ187-192245-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ193-192245-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ190-192245-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ172-192245-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ208-192245-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ206-192245-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ224-192245-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows around 50.
TXZ228-192245-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ184-192245-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ209-192245-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ219-192245-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ188-192245-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ223-192245-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ207-192245-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ191-192245-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ222-192245-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ189-192245-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ186-192245-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ202-192245-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ225-192245-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ194-192245-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ171-192245-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ217-192245-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ204-192245-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ185-192245-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ203-192245-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ173-192245-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ221-192245-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ218-192245-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
340 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
