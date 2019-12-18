TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
_____
620 FPUS54 KEWX 180808
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
TXZ192-182115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-182115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ183-182115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-182115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ187-182115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-182115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-182115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ172-182115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-182115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-182115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-182115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ228-182115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-182115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-182115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-182115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-182115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ223-182115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-182115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-182115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-182115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ189-182115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ186-182115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ202-182115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-182115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ194-182115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around
40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-182115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to
35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-182115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-182115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ185-182115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings
30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-182115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-182115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ221-182115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ218-182115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
208 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
