TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
189 FPUS54 KEWX 110943
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
TXZ192-112245-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ205-112245-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ183-112245-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ220-112245-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ187-112245-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ193-112245-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ190-112245-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-112245-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-112245-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ206-112245-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ224-112245-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ228-112245-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ184-112245-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
$$
TXZ209-112245-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ219-112245-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-112245-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-112245-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ207-112245-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ191-112245-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-112245-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-112245-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ186-112245-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-112245-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-112245-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ194-112245-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ171-112245-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-112245-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-112245-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-112245-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-112245-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-112245-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in
the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ221-112245-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ218-112245-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
343 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
