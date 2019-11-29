TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

043 FPUS54 KEWX 290948

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

TXZ192-292300-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ205-292300-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ183-292300-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-292300-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ187-292300-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ193-292300-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ190-292300-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ172-292300-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ208-292300-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ206-292300-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-292300-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ228-292300-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ184-292300-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-292300-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ219-292300-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-292300-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ223-292300-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ207-292300-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ191-292300-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-292300-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ189-292300-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ186-292300-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ202-292300-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-292300-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ194-292300-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ171-292300-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ217-292300-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ204-292300-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

TXZ185-292300-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ203-292300-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ173-292300-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ221-292300-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Chance of showers through the day. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ218-292300-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

348 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

