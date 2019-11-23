TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

_____

573 FPUS54 KEWX 230930

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

TXZ192-231030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-231030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-231030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-231030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-231030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-231030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-231030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-231030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-231030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-231030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-231030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-231030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-231030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-231030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-231030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-231030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-231030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-231030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-231030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-231030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-231030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-231030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-231030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-231030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-231030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-231030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-231030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-231030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-231030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-231030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-231030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-231030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-231030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather