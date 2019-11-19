TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

249 FPUS54 KEWX 190817

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

TXZ192-192130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ205-192130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ183-192130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-192130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-192130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-192130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-192130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-192130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-192130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-192130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-192130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-192130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-192130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-192130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-192130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-192130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-192130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-192130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-192130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-192130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-192130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-192130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-192130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ225-192130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-192130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-192130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ217-192130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-192130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-192130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-192130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ173-192130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-192130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-192130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

217 AM CST Tue Nov 19 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

