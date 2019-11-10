TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

443 FPUS54 KEWX 100903

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

TXZ192-102215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ205-102215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ183-102215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then rain likely, chance of freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ220-102215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ187-102215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then rain likely and chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ193-102215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ190-102215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ172-102215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ208-102215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ206-102215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ224-102215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ228-102215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ184-102215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ209-102215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ219-102215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-102215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ223-102215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ207-102215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ191-102215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ222-102215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ189-102215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ186-102215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ202-102215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ225-102215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ194-102215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ171-102215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ217-102215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ204-102215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-102215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then rain and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ203-102215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ173-102215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ221-102215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ218-102215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

